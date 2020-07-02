Paul Watson eyeing bright future with Dunfermline after his title celebrations fell flat with Dundee United

Paul Watson is eyeing a bright future with Dunfermline after his title celebrations fell flat with Dundee United.

The former Livingston, Raith Rovers and Falkirk defender has penned a two-year deal with the Pars after being freed by last season’s Championship winners.

The 29-year-old was initially told he would be staying on with United but was the victim of cutbacks after the coronavirus crisis hit Scottish football.

And he has been left to reflect on the bizarre way he finally tasted second-tier success after years of coming close.

He said: “Playing in the Championship, I think I have come second three times, been in two or three play-off finals and lost one on penalties as well.

“It was getting closer and, eventually, when we win it I was sitting in my living room myself and could not really celebrate.

“I have not seen the trophy or a medal so it was a bit bizarre – as everything is just now, it’s strange times.

“But hopefully there is more success to come.

“You are going to have Hearts in the league next season and they are going to be massive, massive favourites to win it, but we have to be looking at being at least in the play-offs.

“There, anything can happen and, with such a short season as well, just 27 games, a good start will be crucial.”

Watson spent two seasons at United and made 51 appearances before being one of eight players released last month.

The one-time Ipswich Town trainee has confessed to disappointment at not getting a shot at the Premiership after being reassured at the turn of the year he was in line for a new deal at Tannadice.

However, he is now determined to ‘move on’ and is happy to feel wanted at Dunfermline.

He added: “I had been told that I was being kept on and then it never happened, but that’s football.

“You move on quickly from it and I am fully committed here and really looking forward to getting started.

“I met with the manager and spoke with him a couple of weeks ago. We had a good chat and I really liked what he had to say and his ambitions for the club.

“I made my mind up fairly quickly and I am delighted to be here.”