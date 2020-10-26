The rare Dundee United and Dundee fixture clash set to take place and their most famous same-day scenarios

A rare event will take place this Saturday when both Dundee United and Dundee kick off at home at the same time on the same day.

One of the two football clubs usually has to move their fixture if the schedule throws up a clash in the city.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic meaning there will be no fans in attendance at either Tannadice or Dens Park, the Tangerines will host Ross County in the Premiership while Dundee are facing Raith Rovers in their Championship game – both at 3pm.

Tannadice Street will be where all the action is, although it should be noted the Dark Blues post their official address as neighbouring Sandeman Street for obvious reasons.

Start times usually staggered

An exact match of the matches is a rarity.

Even if the same day has been agreed upon in the past the starting times have usually been staggered.

For example, on December 26, 2012, the lunchtime kick-off was at Tannadice with St Johnstone the visitors in the league – it finished 1-1 – while Dundee also had a Boxing Day date with Celtic, the Hoops winning 2-0 in the evening courtesy of counters from Georgios Samaras and Gary Hooper.

On August 8, 1998, Dundee had a noon start against Alloa and suffered in the summer sunshine as the Wasps stung them 1-0 in a League Cup second round match.

A few hundred yards away at 3pm, United welcomed Stirling Albion in the same competition and also struggled, albeit they edged through to the next round on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Scottish Cup victories

Both teams did much better on February 23, 1991, this time in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The Tangerines beat Airdrie 2-0 at Tannadice in the three o’clock kick-off thanks to a double from Hamish French. Earlier, up the road, the Dens men had seen off Kilmarnock 2-0.

The sides marched on to the quarter-final, which was an all-city affair on Wednesday, March 13, with United coming out on top 3-1 at Tannadice.

Billy Dodds had put the visitors ahead but Jim McLean’s team hit back through goals from Ray McKinnon, Darren Jackson and Duncan Ferguson.

United, of course, would go on to lose to Motherwell that season in one of the greatest finals ever played at Hampden.

Day to remember

The most famous same-day scenario was back on February 17, 1968.

It was Scottish Cup second round day and Jerry Kerr’s men got the ball rolling against Hearts at Tannadice at 2pm.

In an incredible game played in front of over 9,000 fans, United were beaten 6-5.

It was over to Dundee to kick off an hour later against Rangers, with the teams finishing all square at 1-1.

The Light Blues would prevail 4-1 in the Ibrox replay, while the Jam Tarts went on to lose to Dunfermline in the final.