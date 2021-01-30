CALUM WOODGER: Calls for Dundee United boss Micky Mellon’s head are a ludicrous overreaction and Jason Cummings has pedigree to fire Dundee to promotion

I have my fair share of online trolls who regularly pull me up for things I’ve written so I’m well versed in taking the crazy world of social media with a pinch of salt.

However, I was staggered when I saw some Dundee United fans calling for boss Micky Mellon’s head after their 5-1 defeat at the hands of St Mirren on Wednesday night.

It was a ludicrous overreaction.

Yes, I understand it was a poor result and performance at Tannadice (trust me, I was there) and the frustration has been building among Arabs for a while now but, please, show some reason.

Albeit the style of play, of late, has left a lot to be desired and, particularly, going

forward the Terrors don’t look great, Mellon has done a good job in little over six months at the helm.

I know he goes on about it – in fact even Mellon knows he does – but United have just been promoted from the Championship after four years in the wilderness and his side are very much a work in progress.

Barring the Buddies battering and the 4-0 defeats to Rangers and Kilmarnock earlier in the season, Mellon has his team set up hard to beat and find themselves in sixth spot because of it.

Whether they stay in the top half for the split remains to be seen with the likes of the Paisley men and Killie breathing down their neck with games in hand, but Mellon is still capable of doing what is needed to solidify United in the top flight.

Unfortunately, his hands have been tied a little by the financial situation at United, experienced across most clubs in Scottish football, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Strengthening and bringing in his own players has been limited but, in Ryan Edwards and Jeando Fuchs, Arabs have already seen the quality Micky is able to acquire with the assistance of sporting director Tony Asghar – a team engineered through a great mutual respect and friendship.

Whether fans like it or not, they are the men best placed to take United forward for now.

Of course, while still mathematically possible, relegation is a worry but, as the Terrors welcome Hibs to Tannadice today, they can’t afford to think like that.

They have to see the visit of Jack Ross’ team as their first opportunity to put right the wrongs of midweek and readjust their gaze back up the Premiership standings rather than looking down at the peril below.

Micky is a positive man, a deep thinker and genuinely passionate and caring about the club. Far from negative, as some would suggest.

As ever, he’ll have the players up for it this afternoon and, who knows, maybe fans will be singing his praises again like they did back at the start of the season?

Things change quickly in football but, like it or lump it, Mellon is here to stay and, for my money, that can only be for the betterment of Dundee United.

Dundee boss James McPake made no secret of his desire to bring another striker into the club in the January transfer window and, in my opinion, he’s picked up an absolute diamond.

The Dark Blues’ brief pursuit of Dundee United top scorer Nicky Clark attracted headlines but the acquisition of Jason Cummings on an 18-month deal has the rest of Scottish football sitting up and taking notice.

He is a proven goal-scorer at Championship level with Hibs and has played for some big clubs in Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old Scotland cap’s signature is a major coup for the Dee, make no mistake.

He could be the difference between another year in the second tier and promotion for the Dens Park side.

‘Cumdog’s’ pedigree (sorry) is evident – scoring 19 goals for Hibs on their way to the title in 2017 and bagging an FA Cup double against the mighty Liverpool for former club Shrewsbury last season.

On top of the likes of Charlie Adam, Osman Sow and Paul McMullan, there’s real attacking quality in the Dundee’s ranks.

I’m looking forward to seeing how it all pans out on the pitch today as Dundee travel to Kirkcaldy for a crucial clash against fellow-promotion hopefuls Raith Rovers.

Whatever happens, I’m sure the self-styled ‘Cumdog’ will give us a few laughs at least!

I am all for a good bit of friendly banter – anyone who’s listened to my nonsense on Twa Teams, One Street will know that.

However, what I’ve seen in the past week or so from some Dundee supporters on social media is not the way to go about it.

Following the DUSF donation of £100,000 to help Dundee United through the Covid-19 pandemic, there were many Dees revelling in the belief their neighbours are ‘skint’.

Word to the wise, in the times we live in, a similar situation occurring at any club may only be just around the corner.