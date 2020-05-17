Dundee United hero Craig Conway and ex-Dundee keeper Kyle Letheren are free agents after leaving Salford City.

Letheren, a Championship winner with the Dark Blues in 2014, announced his departure from the high-profile League Two side co-owned by Manchester United’s Class of 92 legends including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’d like to wish Salford City FC all the best for the future. Stop-start season but nothing but good things to say about the club. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

Salford later confirmed Conway – whose Scottish Cup Final double for United against Ross County was ten years ago on Friday – was among 11 stars released by the Greater Manchester outfit managed by former Scotland full-back Graham Alexander.

They said: “We would like to thank each and every player for their considerable efforts on behalf of the club and extend our sincere best wishes for the future.”

Conway, 35, played 23 games for Salford in 2019/20 after joining in October following five-and-a-half years at Blackburn Rovers.

The winger, capped seven times for the national team, left the Tangerines for Cardiff a year after his Hampden heroics.

Last week he said: “It is so hard to put into words exactly how you felt but there was a massive sense of achievement.

“The 10 years have just flown by but there will always be a special bond with the lads.

“It was one of the best days of my career and my medal still has pride of place in a room in my house.”

Letheren, meanwhile, signed for City on a one-year deal last summer, making 22 appearances after two League One campaigns with Plymouth Argyle.

The 32-year-old joined Dundee in 2013 from Kilmarnock, where he had been on the bench for their League Cup triumph a year earlier against Celtic at Hampden.

He came tantalisingly close to realising his dream of playing for Wales during his time in the City of Discovery after being called up by Chris Coleman for a Euro 2016 qualifying clash with Andorra.

The goalkeeper – who has also starred for the likes of Swansea, Blackpool, York and Barnsley – endeared himself to the Dens faithful with his match-winning save late on in the dramatic win against Dumbarton that sealed a Premiership return six years ago.

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Darron Gibson, 32, is also one of those looking for a new team after playing just four times for Salford during their maiden Football League season.