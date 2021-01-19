LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to be more adventurous if they are to stay out of trouble – and Ayr call-off could be ideal break for Dundee star Charlie Adam

You’ll always take an away point but Dundee United need to gamble more to stay away from trouble.

The Tangerines are unbeaten in three matches now but they also have only won one in their last nine.

Draws are handy and single points can be very important come the end of the season.

However, if Micky Mellon’s men want a top six spot – and to keep well out of any relegation worries – they need to add some wins.

I’m not overly concerned because they are defended well enough, keeping teams out and they stay in games.

The last two fixtures, though, I saw as a chance to pick up two wins.

Certainly when I think of Dundee United, I see games against St Johnstone and Hamilton as ones to go and pick up three points.

Two draws isn’t the end of the world but it’s also not ideal.

The boost a win or two would give the Tangerines would be massive at this stage of the season.

Because you can see Ross County picked up an unexpected win over Aberdeen while Accies have done the same recently.

© SNS Group

That gap between United and the bottom sides has shrunk.

I really would like to see them take more chances in an attacking sense, open up a wee bit and go for it.

Nil-nil draws won’t keep them out of trouble forever and it’s not like they don’t have the firepower up front.

Look back at their form at the start of the campaign and there were plenty of draws.

But they sprinkled in some wins along the way and that’s why they are sitting in sixth right now.

I’m not saying they aren’t going for wins, of course they are.

However, the way they are set up right now isn’t quite working in an attacking sense.

I’ve no doubt Mellon doesn’t want the lack of goals to continue.

But I’d just like to see a bit more adventure, particularly when we are heading into the crunch part of the season.

There has been plenty of good news in the past few days, though.

Keeping hold of Nicky Clark was an important piece of business, considering the season he’s been having.

Fair play to Dundee for trying to sign a player like him. Regardless of there being Dundee or United involved, I’ve no doubt there were other teams interested.

So to keep an important player like Clark around is great news for United and times ahead.

The same goes for full-back Liam Smith.

As for the Paul McMullan situation, that’s a difficult one, particularly for the player.

I went across the road myself in the other direction. That was at the end of my contract, though.

The winger still being a United player but having signed for Dundee must be awkward!

I think it’d be best for everyone to get the deal sorted this month.

It might even allow United to bring in a replacement that can help with creating chances.

© David Young/Action Plus/Shutters

Saturday was a strange affair for Dundee and Ayr, with conflicting pitch inspections calling off their game.

I can’t pretend to know what’s happened but it’ll be a frustration for the Dark Blues.

They’ve been on a great run and you just want to keep the ball rolling when things are going so well.

Having two games in a row called off disrupts the momentum, something they’ll be desperate to keep going as long as possible.

However, a wee breather might just be timely for James McPake’s side.

I’m thinking of Charlie Adam and the injury he’s been carrying over the past few weeks.

It could be the ideal break for him to get back to full fitness.

And he’ll be vital on Friday night heading to Arbroath.

Despite the form the Red Lichties are in, you know it’s going to be a difficult trip.

No matter what time of year it is, it’s going to be cold and they’ll be a very tough nut to crack.

It’s key Dundee treat this week’s game with the same importance as the Hearts one a couple of weeks back.

Get their attitude right and they should win against the league’s bottom side.

There’s never any guarantee of victory but if they perform like we know they can, the Dark Blues should add another three points.

Arbroath and Dick Campbell won’t make it easy, though.

© PA

Sky did their best to hype up the Man U-Liverpool match at the weekend but in the end it was a bit rubbish, really.

It just goes to show how important the fans are for these massive games. Players feed off the atmosphere.

That was evident on Sunday when you could see neither team really kicked on to the next level.

Obviously the 0-0 scoreline suggests it but the whole thing was a bit of an anti-climax.

Favourites for the English Premier League are Man City for me – they are back to showing dominance once more.