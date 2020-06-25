Dundee United discover date for initial hearing of court case that threatens their promotion

The case against the SPFL that has embroiled Dundee United has been given a date at the Court of Session.

The action taken by Hearts and Partick Thistle, which names respective divisional champions United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers as respondents, threatens to halt promotion across the leagues.

The initial hearing time is 10 am next Tuesday, June 30, and proceedings will take place via teleconference. It is then that any further procedure will be determined.