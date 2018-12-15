Dundee United directors answer claims that potential new owners have Dundee FC links

Fans have been told Dundee United’s potential new American owners have no links to their fellow-countrymen who are in control over the road at Dundee.

Talks with as yet unnamed parties from the other side of the Atlantic are now at a crucial stage and their geographical location has led to speculation they could at least be known to Tim Keyes, the Texas-based owner of the Dark Blues.

There has even been suggestions a US buyout of the Tangerines would be the first step to ground sharing or even a merger of the city clubs.

At a meeting with representatives of the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs, however, current chairman Mike Martin and director Jim Fyffe have denied that would be the case. In a statement released on social media, the Federation confirmed that.

“Whilst no definite statement was made (with words being chosen carefully) it appears an American-based bid is the preferred option for the current board based on them having sufficient cash backing to move the club forward now, and in the medium and long term.

“This party has no links to the owners of our city rivals, and are not looking to merge or ground share at any point in the future.”

The fans’ group were also told that should the American deal fall through, there are other parties interested in taking the club on.

“Other potential owners and investors are also on the scene should these talks stall. There is no chance of administration and that is why the talks can proceed at a pace which suits both parties.”

United had been expected to conclude their talks with the US bidders this week.