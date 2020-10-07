Dundee United goalkeeper Deniz looking for Betfred Cup confidence boost at Brechin

Deniz is hoping to boost his confidence in the cup after making his first league appearance for Dundee United in over two years.

The Tannadice goalkeeper made his long-awaited return to the first team last Friday, having last featured in the promotion play-off win against Dunfermline on May 4, 2018.

Sadly for the English-born Turk, Deniz finished on the losing side and conceded a last-gasp goal as United suffered what Micky Mellon labelled a “sore one” against Livingston in their Premiership clash.

On the positive side, though, he produced a string of excellent saves during that 2-1 defeat and certainly didn’t let himself down after starting in place of the injured Benjamin Siegrist.

Mellon’s plan was to give Deniz his chance in the Betfred Cup anyway, with tonight’s trip to Brechin the first of their Group C north fixtures.

Now he is determined to keep his good form going at Glebe Park.

Deniz said: “It was a tough one to take on Friday but I was happy to be back in and get a game – definitely.

“It was just disappointing, the manner in which we lost the match.

“I was pleased with my performance, though, considering it has been over two years since I played a league game for United.

“It was great to be involved again.

“There are still little things I would like to iron out but over this next week, with the cup games coming in, I can grow in confidence.”

Deniz confirmed he expected to be involved in the cup-ties but the league appearance is an obvious bonus for him.

“I think it was the original plan and then it has come about with a bit of luck for me that I got into the team on Friday night,” he added.

“I am really looking forward to these cup games and hopefully they can help put the league result behind us.

“I am just going to go out and take every opportunity as it comes.

“I will give it everything I can and – touch wood – it goes well.”

It looked to be the case, not too long ago, that Deniz’s days in tangerine were over.

He said: “Obviously, I left in January but a lot of people seemed to think I went out on loan. That is surprising.

“Actually, my contract was up and I fully left.

“It was a matter of staying in contact.

“I spoke to the gaffer at the time, Robbie Neilson, goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander and Tony Asghar.

“They all said to me: ‘We’ll see what happens, try and get my fitness somewhere and we’ll keep tabs on you.’

“I ended up coming back in the summer. Pre-season went well for me and I was rewarded with a nice two-year deal at the end of it.”

The Glebe won’t be a new experience for Deniz.

He was between the posts for the Tangerines when they beat Brechin 5-0 in a Championship clash back on April 14, 2018.

City held their own in the first half before United scored all their goals after the break through Scott McDonald (two), Billy King, Scott Fraser and Bilel Mohsni.

Deniz remembers that match – and the famous hedge – well, saying: “I have played there and it was with United.

“It is a good place to play.

“I think when I played we had quite a big scoreline in the second half but I recall being busy in the first and it wasn’t going too good.

“It’s a nice place to visit.

“I was speaking about it this morning with Neil (Alexander) and we were agreeing that we like the set-up.

“It is unique, with the hedge being along the one side. It adds that different touch.”