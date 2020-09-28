Monday, September 28th 2020 Show Links
Dundee United defnder Mark Connolly praises medical staff as he makes early comeback

by Ian Roache
September 28, 2020, 10:49 am
Dundee United central defender Mark Connolly has praised the club’s medical staff for getting him back earlier than expected.

The Irishman was supposed to be sidelined for at least a month with an ankle injury but came on as a substitute in the Tangerines 1-1 draw at Hamilton on Saturday.

The appearance was a week or two ahead of schedule and Connolly, who replaced Adrian Sporle after 54 minutes, is grateful for the help he received.

Speaking to DUTV, he said: “It was supposed to be a few more weeks but the medical staff have been brilliant.

“I knew straight away when it happened in training and it was a worry.

“It was when we came back after the international break and we were doing a possession thing.

“I went to press one of the other players and my studs got caught in the ground. I wore studs when the pitch was dry – I shouldn’t have worn them.

“I went over on my ankle and I knew there was something (wrong) because I could feel it swelling up straight away.

“I got a scan and it was a bit of a concern.

“Thankfully, I have done everything the medical team asked me to do. They have been brilliant with me and I was back training and then on the bench.

“Thankfully, I got back a bit earlier than I thought I would.

“It’s just good to be involved and hopefully I can help the boys as much as I can.

“I have just been desperate to get back.”

Connolly hopes to get into the starting line-up for Friday night’s game against Livingston at Tannadice, while the previous day he will be at Hampden for a disciplinary hearing after being served with a notice of complaint by the SFA for an alleged breach of rules covering player conduct during the coronavirus.

Connolly added: “We are looking forward to Livingston and if we can win at home that will be a good return (a possible seven points) from three games.”