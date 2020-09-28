Dundee United defnder Mark Connolly praises medical staff as he makes early comeback

Dundee United central defender Mark Connolly has praised the club’s medical staff for getting him back earlier than expected.

The Irishman was supposed to be sidelined for at least a month with an ankle injury but came on as a substitute in the Tangerines 1-1 draw at Hamilton on Saturday.

The appearance was a week or two ahead of schedule and Connolly, who replaced Adrian Sporle after 54 minutes, is grateful for the help he received.

Speaking to DUTV, he said: “It was supposed to be a few more weeks but the medical staff have been brilliant.

“I knew straight away when it happened in training and it was a worry.

“It was when we came back after the international break and we were doing a possession thing.

“I went to press one of the other players and my studs got caught in the ground. I wore studs when the pitch was dry – I shouldn’t have worn them.

“I went over on my ankle and I knew there was something (wrong) because I could feel it swelling up straight away.

“I got a scan and it was a bit of a concern.

“Thankfully, I have done everything the medical team asked me to do. They have been brilliant with me and I was back training and then on the bench.

“Thankfully, I got back a bit earlier than I thought I would.

“It’s just good to be involved and hopefully I can help the boys as much as I can.

“I have just been desperate to get back.”

Connolly hopes to get into the starting line-up for Friday night’s game against Livingston at Tannadice, while the previous day he will be at Hampden for a disciplinary hearing after being served with a notice of complaint by the SFA for an alleged breach of rules covering player conduct during the coronavirus.

Connolly added: “We are looking forward to Livingston and if we can win at home that will be a good return (a possible seven points) from three games.”