Dundee United defender Mark Connolly receives suspended two-match ban after being found guilty of breaching SFA rules covering coronavirus conduct

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has been given a two-game ban, suspended until March, for breach of coronavirus rules.

The Irishman was deemed by the SFA to have broken two of their rules covering players’ conduct with regard to Covid-19.

Connolly was at the centre of an internal United investigation following a complaint made by a city taxi driver concerning an alleged incident following a night out.

A statement from the government body gave the outcome of his Hampden hearing as: “Suspension of 2 matches. These 2 matches are suspended until 31 March 2021 and will take effect only in the event that the player breaches Disciplinary Rules 24 and/or 77 during that time period.”

The first rule Connolly was found guilty of breaking is 24.

It states: “A recognised football body, club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and decisions of the Scottish FA.”

The second is 77, which reads: “A recognised football body, club, official, team official, other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore, such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

The experienced centre-back returned to action on Saturday following an ankle injury, coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies, and is available to face Livingston at Tannadice tomorrow night.