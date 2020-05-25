Dundee United defender Mark Connolly pinpoints key factor in his side’s Championship title triumph

He was a big part of the best defence in the league but Mark Connolly believes Dundee United’s prowess at the other end of the pitch is what won them the Championship title.

As well as conceding just 22 goals, United were also the highest scorers in the division with 52 as they romped home to the second-tier crown and Premiership promotion.

Lawrence Shankland tallied a large chunk of that total – with the 24-year-old netting 28 goals in his first season at Tannadice.

However, Irish centre-half Connolly was keen to praise Louis Appere, Nicky Clark and Paul McMullan for their contribution last term, too.

“The difference for us last season was we had someone who was scoring goals,” the 28-year-old said on The Dode Fox Podcast.

“We had that belief and when we were playing other teams they were afraid.

“They knew they had to put two or three men on Shankland and then you had the likes of McMullan, Clarky and Louis getting their chances to show what their about.

“That was the biggest thing that changed last season. Having that sort of identity going forward.”

Appere particularly impressed Connolly, with the 21-year-old returning from a loan spell at Broughty Athletic in the juniors like a new man.

The young attacker has a terrific first campaign with the Tangerines, scoring six goals in 33 appearances and capping it off with a call up in the Scotland U/21 squad.

Connolly continued: “I don’t know what Louis did last summer.

“He wasn’t at that level before that but in pre-season he came back, we did a run and he was flying.

“In training he was holding people off, using his body. He was like a different player.

“When you see him running beside you, you have to get away from him because he’s a machine and he’ll show you up.

“He’s one of the fittest guys I’ve ever seen now.

“I’ve been asking him what he did last summer but he won’t tell me!”

As much as the Terrors dominated the league, Connolly was quick to praise the quality of the Championship, particularly part-time teams Alloa and Arbroath.

The defender added: “It was my first time in the Championship and it’s a tough league.

“It’s a very, very unpredictable league. A lot of the teams you play are more direct.

“I found when I was at Kilmarnock, the Premiership was easier at times because you knew what style you were going to be playing against.

“Whereas, in the Championship you can come up against 11 players behind the ball for 90 minutes.

“People can say ‘we have the best players’ and this and that but it’s still very difficult to play against.

“Everyone expected us to win every week and always put us down if we didn’t but I think the character of everyone at the club was huge to get over that.

“People need to give the likes of Alloa and Arbroath a lot more credit.

“The majority of Arbroath’s team could play full-time and Alloa are probably the best team we’ve played, technically.

“They pass the ball and play a certain way that suits them.

“We struggled against them but they’re actually a decent team.”

Connolly missed a chunk of last season with a hamstring injury and, as much as it was hard watching on at times, he is delighted the squad achieved their aim.

He is now looking forward to top-flight football when the action returns.

Connolly reflected: “It was tough – it had been an up and down season for me personally because I had the aim of coming back and being as fit and as lean as I could.

“It was probably one of the best shapes I’d been in and I probably pushed myself too hard at times trying to get to that level.

“Watching from the side at that stage at the start, when we’d lost a few games, was really, really difficult.

“I just wanted to be a part of it and help.

“Then when we went on a run it was brilliant to see. That pushed me on to get back as fit as I could, as quick as I could.

“The confidence was just sky high, the boys were flying and it was brilliant for me to get some fitness up and back into the team.”