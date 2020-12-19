Dundee United defender Liam Smith keen to stay at Tannadice but is prepared to be patient

Liam Smith wants to stay at Dundee United but is prepared to wait on a new deal until the Covid-19 fog clears.

The right-back’s current contract expires at the end of the season so, in normal times, renewal negotiations between him and the club would have been at an advanced stage.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still hanging like a dark cloud over Scottish football, Smith is prepared to be patient.

As he geared up for this afternoon’s Premiership trip to Easter Road to take on Hibs, Smith said: “With everything that’s going on at the moment, in terms of the financial side of things at the club, there have been mentions but there has been nothing put to me that’s concrete.

“There have been discussions so I am sure it is something we will address once everything blows over.

“We will then sit down and see what’s best.”

Asked if he would like to remain with the Tangerines, he replied: “Yeah, I think so, yes.

“United are a big club and they are now back in the Premiership so it’s standing in good stead and going forward.

“It’s a good place to be at the moment and I’m happy to see what comes of it.”

First United goal

With a new deal, hopefully, waiting out there for him when the dust settles a bit, Smith impressed manager Micky Mellon with a superb first goal for the club as they lost 2-1 to Rangers last Sunday.

“I’ve just watched it a couple of times!” said a smiling Smith.

“When you don’t score many, you enjoy the ones that you do get and to score against Rangers make it a little bit more special for me.

“Going forward, if I can contribute with assists and the occasional goal then it can only help the team and hopefully next time it leads to three points.”

The Tangerines’ loss to the Light Blues was one of those “decent defeats” where they played well enough to take some encouragement from the game.

Smith added: “We want to replicate our defensive performance – the way we were compact and the way we limited Rangers.

“They are the best team in the country and I don’t think you can show other teams the same respect you show them.

“We have to try and put ourselves on Hibs, even though it’s away from home.

“Elements of the performance will be the same but we need to try and impose ourselves on the game a bit more.”

Packed festive schedule

Today’s trip to Edinburgh will slide United into their packed festive schedule, with matches to follow against Kilmarnock (home) next Wednesday, Motherwell (home) on Boxing Day, Celtic (away) on the 30th and Aberdeen (away) on January 2.

It is a challenging time that can make or break a campaign.

Smith said: “I think over the festive period when the games are coming thick and fast, it’s important that you look to pick up points, regardless of who you are playing against.

“The home games against Killie and Motherwell will definitely be ones that we look to get three points in.

“Then, when we go away from home, it’s about being solid like we’ve shown defensively.

“However, if we can spring on Hibs and the other teams, and take something from the games, it will be good going into the second half of the season.”

United will have attacking ambitions for Easter Road but the chances are their goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist will be kept busy by a side that have just qualified for the Betfred Cup semi-finals and are still going strong in the league.

Smith knows the Tangerines have an asset in their Swiss shot-stopper and he is hoping they can hang on to him when the transfer window opens next month.

He said: “Everybody sees how big a part Benji has played this season.

“It was always going to be a case that the games would be more balanced in the Premiership and other teams would have more attacks and more shots on goal.

“The fact the big man has put in the performances he has done has no doubt helped us get to the position we are in the table.

“If we want to maintain and build on that then it is important that big Benji is still here.

“When you look at everything about him he just looks like a quality goalkeeper and that is before you watch him play.

“You just look at his size and athleticism and you would say he looks the part and then the performances have added to that.

“I have no doubt that, having an asset like him, there will be (interest) but it is up to the club to keep hold of him.”