Dundee United defender Jamie Robson still has goal of reaching English Premier League one day

Dundee United defender Jamie Robson has revealed he still dreams of playing in the English Premier League.

The Tangerines, then trying to get out of the Championship, turned down an approach from Southampton for Robson on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2017.

Aged just 19 at the time, Robson stayed at Tannadice and is now the club’s longest-serving player despite being only 23.

The left-back, speaking to DUTV, revealed how “gutting” it was to miss out on a move to the bright lights of the English top flight back then but remains hopeful that he may yet achieve his goal.

Robson is contracted to Micky Mellon’s men for another year beyond this one but is entitled to aim big.

“I had one when I was younger – it was quite big – and I was blown away by it,” said Robson of the interest from Saints, who now have ex-Tangerine Stuart Armstrong in their side.

“It was Southampton and it was my second year in (at United).

“I couldn’t believe it.

“But there were things happened and nothing got put through.

“It was on deadline day as well.”

‘My dream’

“That was gutting and a hard one to take, especially when you had all this talk,” added Robson, who revealed his partener Holly and him are expecting a child this week.

“I have one year left (at United).

“My dream since I was a wee boy has been the English Premier League.

“That has been a dream of mine since I was a little boy watching Match of the Day.

“That would be unbelievable…but I know it is not going to happen overnight.

“So if an opportunity comes to get one step closer to that target then I would be silly not to take it.

“But I also think it would have to be the right move for myself and be at the right time for me.”

The Tangerines are next in action against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup this Saturday and Robson can’t wait until those kind of games are played in front of noisy crowds.

He said: “I would like to get the fans back – get a bit of atmosphere.

“It gives you that bit of adrenaline as well, when you are running down the line with maybe five minutes to go.”

Helped by the absence of supporters due to the coronavirus, the cup is set to throw up the unusual scenario of both city teams playing at home in the same street at the same time.

Dundee are scheduled to host St Johnstone at Dens at 3pm, while the Jags simultaneously visit Tannadice.