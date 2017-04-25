Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon’s wish to give defensive stalwart William Edjenguele a break before the play-offs has been granted — thanks to a two-game ban.

The booking the Frenchman picked up at Ayr the weekend before last means he’ll be forced to sit out the final schedule of league games, against Dumbarton at Tannadice this Saturday and at promotion rivals Morton a week later.

Edjenguele will return for the end-of-season showdowns, whether that’s in the third-v-fourth tie in just over a fortnight or when the winners play United a week later, if they’ve finished second.

It’s his second ban in a first season that’s seen him establish himself as the cornerstone of the United back four, but also pick up 12 booking in 35 appearances.

That importance to the team was illustrated last time he was suspended — a trip to Falkirk in February that was lost 3-0.

But while he’ll be missed as United attempt to secure second, things could have been worse.

Had he not been booked at Ayr and then was in one of the final three league games, his punishment would have been served during the play-offs.

Even without him, the target for those outings remains six points that will, hopefully, edge United past Falkirk. Blair Spittal’s last minute winner against St Mirren on Saturday kept the gap to the Bairns to just one point.

Ray was disappointed his players twice surrendered a lead before clinching the win in dramatic style, but was happy to see their unbeaten run stretch to four games.

“After conceding two equalisers they showed a fantastic attitude to win the game and all we wanted to do was win the game,” he said.

“I thought the boys did well and battled against a good St Mirren side battling for points to stay in this division.”

St Mirren felt aggrieved over Thomas Mikkelsen’s opener which was allowed to stand despite the Dane clearly fouling centre-half Gary MacKenzie.

Mikkelsen left Tannadice with stitches in a head gash courtesy of a clash with MacKenzie the home dugout felt could have resulted in a red card.

“I think the lad is lucky to be on the park. He’s led with his elbow and he’s already been booked, but it’s part and parcel of football.

“You get some of those decisions and we’re not wanting people sent off.”