Dundee United defender Ross Graham heads to Cove Rangers on season-long loan

Dundee United central defender Ross Graham has joined Cove Rangers on a season-long loan.

The Tangerines will hope Graham (19) continues his development under the management of former Dundee boss Paul Hartley at the League One side, as was the case with Tannadice midfielder Declan Glass.

United’s head of player pathway and loans, Brian Grant, said: “This is another exciting opportunity for Ross to go out and get valuable game time in a men’s league, especially with no regular reserve league this season.

“We know he’s going to an ambitious team, who have enjoyed back-to-back promotions and will be challenging at the top end of League One.

“They have a talented coach in Paul Hartley, who can help Ross reach that next level as he did with Declan Glass last season.”

Graham made his United debut back in August 2018, aged just 17, when he was named in the side to face St Johnstone Colts in the Challenge Cup.

He had one other appearance in the competition that season against Alloa before joining Elgin City on loan last January, where he made eight appearances before the season was cut short.