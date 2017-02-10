Key man William Edjenguele will miss Dundee United’s trip to Falkirk on Saturday.

The influential French defender will serve a one-match suspension.

Edjenguele picked up his sixth booking of the campaign in the 1-1 draw at Dunfermline at the end of last month. He was also booked again in the 3-0 win over Raith Rovers last Saturday.

But it was the East End Park yellow card that took him through the 18-penalty point barrier and means an enforced day off this Saturday.

The 29-year-old’s absence is likely to see his place taken by Coll Donaldson, who’s been the usual stand-in when either he or Mark Durnan has missed out.

Manager Ray McKinnon does have other options and both club captain Sean Dillon and Lewis Toshney could take over.