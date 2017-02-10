Dundee United’s 2010 Scottish Cup Final hero Craig Conway has been confirmed as a guest for in Dillon’s testimonial next month.

The man whose goals against Ross County were instrumental in the Tangerines lifting the trophy, was one of the first to express an interest in playing.

Testimonial committee chairman Gordon Deuchars revealed the necessary permission for Conway, now at Blackburn Rovers, to turn out has been received and his participation against Hearts on March 21 is secure.

“We are delighted Craig is definitely going to be at Tannadice for Sean’s big night and United fans will be as well,” said Gordon.

“He was a popular player throughout his time at United and his performance that day at Hampden means he’ll always have a special place in Arabs’ hearts.

“We are grateful to Blackburn for giving him permission to come because we realise he is an important player for them.”

Also confirmed is popular former full-back Christian Kalvenes, another who made contact early in Dillon’s testimonial year to say he wanted to be part of honouring the club captain.

The 39-year-old has dipped into his own pocket and booked flights from his home in Norway to be at the event.

The game has also received a boost in the shape of major sponsorship from locally-based businesses J&E Shepherd and JF Kegs (Scotland) Ltd.

Shepherd have will have their names on the special home strips that are being produced for the game, while JF Kegs’ name will appear on the back of the shirts and shorts.