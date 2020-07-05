Craig Levein on Dundee United snub, former team-mate Micky Mellon and ‘strange’ events surrounding Dundee ‘no’ vote

Craig Levein has backed former team-mate Micky Mellon to be a success at Dundee United.

The Tangerines are expected to confirm the Tranmere Rovers boss as Robbie Neilson’s replacement this week.

Levein – who played with Mellon in the Hearts youth setup – is happy that the Paisley-born coach will be appointed to the United hot seat despite his own interest in the vacancy being overlooked.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, he said: “It’s up to Dundee United, it’s up to Tony Ashgar (sporting director) and the owner (Mark Ogren) to decide what route they want to go down.

“I had a great time there between 2006 and 2010, four great years.

“I would love to go back but that’s not what they are looking for at this point in time. There’s no point crying over spilled milk.

“It’s a good club, the supporters are very loyal.

“A bit like Aberdeen fans in some way – they had a wonderful period under Jim McLean just as Aberdeen did under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“That’s how everyone is measured, at United you’re measured against the level Jim McLean reached.

“There was a much more level playing field financially back then than there is now but the club still has big ambitions.”

Asked about Mellon, the ex-United and Jam Tarts gaffer added: “He was at Hearts as a kid – I played in the same reserve team as him as a young lad, he was on the ground staff way back in 1983.

“He’s a good lad and I’ve had quite a lot of dealings with him over the years. We (Hearts) signed Cole Stockton from Tranmere and I had a good chat and catch-up with him at that time.

“He’s done a good job down there. Dundee United are my second team in Scotland and I’m hoping if he gets the job, he’ll do a good job there.”

Meanwhile, Levein has criticised the SPFL over their handling of the season-ending resolution.

He also took a swipe at Dundee’s role in April’s controversial events, which is likely to be in the spotlight again as Hearts and Partick Thistle’s legal challenge against relegation heads for SFA arbitration.

Levein said: “I’ve said all along it’s a huge injustice and to do that to the three clubs (Hearts, Thistle and Stranraer) I think was disgraceful.

“I’m really interested in finding out exactly what happened with the vote from Dundee.

“And I find it hard to believe…if the vote was in the building at 4.48pm when the deadline was 5pm then it should’ve been accepted, even though it was found later on.

“I think there’s something strange about the whole thing. I’ll be really interested to see how this goes.

“It’s like the whole thing was rushed through without everyone having an understanding of what was going on. I think it’s been terribly handled.”