Former Dundee United manager Craig Levein would ‘never say never’ to Tannadice return

Craig Levein has revealed he would be open to a return to Tannadice if offered a second stint as Dundee United boss.

Levein was in charge of the Tangerines between October 2006 and December 2009 before leaving to become Scotland’s national coach.

His tenure at Tannadice started the successful era that would include the 2010 Scottish Cup final under Peter Houston.

Most recently he has been director of football at Hearts, who have just taken head coach Robbie Neilson off the Tangerines.

It would be a turn up for the books to see Levein back at Tannadice and Neilson in the Tynecastle dugout but the 55-year-old didn’t rule it out when he spoke to the BBC’s Sportsound podcast.

Levein said: “I had four years at Dundee United and, as much as I loved my time at Hearts, those years were quite special for me.

“I managed to build a really strong team and I would never say never to the Dundee United job.”