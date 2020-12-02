EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United camp hit by positive Covid-19 tests ahead of Livingston game

Three people inside the Dundee United camp have tested positive for Covid-19, we can reveal.

None of the trio are players and it is understood that tests to the rest of the staff inside the Tannadice bubble have come back negative.

It is believed there is no threat to Saturday’s match at Livingston and the club will continue to liaise with the SPFL and SFA.

United are far from the first Premiership club to have to deal with a coronavirus situation.

Several league fixtures have had to be postponed, with Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen among those directly impacted by the pandemic protocols.