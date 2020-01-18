Dundee United confirms it has dropped investigation into racist abuse of Kane Hemmings

Dundee United has confirmed it has ended an investigation into allegations of racist abuse aimed at Dundee striker Kane Hemmings.

The investigation was launched by Tannadice and Police Scotland after a video surfaced of a United fan allegedly aiming the abuse at the Dundee striker during December’s derby.

The video appears to show a man in the West Stand hurling abuse at Hemmings after his shot was blocked.

The clip was originally recorded by a local vlogger known as @1885Ben, before going viral.

Just seen this clip going about now. I can’t entirely make out what the guy behind me shouts. However, if it is indeed a racist slur of any kind, that is 100% not indicative of anything I believe is suitable in any walk of life. I’m disgusted and sorry that it’s in my video. https://t.co/1lW1cJSWro — Ben (@1885Ben) December 28, 2019

The abuse shocked many online, with some viewers labelling the clip “disgusting”, “absolutely shocking” and a “disgrace.”

The investigation into the allegations has now been dropped by both Police Scotland and United, after they failed to find the alleged abuser on CCTV with the current available technology..

A Dundee United spokesman said: “Further to an alleged incident of racial abuse at our home fixture versus Dundee on December 27, the Club reviewed CCTV footage and images and discussed the matter with Police Scotland: the Club found no evidence to corroborate or contradict the allegation, and as such is not in a position to take any further action.

“Should any new information be brought to the Club’s attention, this will be fully investigated.

“Dundee United has a zero tolerance policy towards abuse, of any form, and reiterates once again that anyone found guilty of such behaviour will be banned for life.”

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown, who condemned the racist abuse in the Tele shortly after the incident, has admitted he is disappointed by the findings of the investigation.

He said: “It’s obviously disappointing they haven’t found the culprit.

“You would think they would use every means possible to get this culprit brought to a proper conclusion and have some kind of justice.

“You at least want an unreserved apology when this kind of thing happens, if not something further.”

The former Dundee player also believes that both clubs and fans need to focus on tackling the issue of

© SNS

racism in football.

He said: “We need to root it out and ensure there’s no recurrence.

“I think that when it comes to this kind of thing whatever’s possible needs to be done.”

A spokesman for Show Racism the Red Card said: “This worrying rise in racist and discriminatory behaviour is not limited to Scotland’s football grounds.

“The more discussion and awareness raised on anti-racism, the more understanding our society becomes.

“Dundee United have been incredibly proactive in tackling discrimination and have been hugely supportive in raising awareness of our charity’s work.

“We believe that education is the key to eradicating racism from the game and from society.”