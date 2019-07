Dundee United have confirmed the departure of winger Yannick Loemba.

The Congolese wide man joined United last summer under former boss Csaba Laszlo.

The 29-year-old made 10 appearances in the 2018/19 season before Csaba’s departure and was rarely seen under new boss Robbie Neilson.

A club statement read: “He leaves with the best wishes of the club for his future career.”

The new Championship campaign starts at Tannadice on Saturday as the Tangerines take on Inverness Caley Thistle.