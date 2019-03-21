Dundee United confirm departure of Laurie Ellis

Dundee United have confirmed former assistant boss Laurie Ellis’ departure from Tannadice.

As the Tele revealed at the time, the former Raith Rovers stalwart was put on gardening leave back in January.

United made no comment at the time but, in a statement today, announced the 39-year-old is no longer their employee.

“As we continue to review all areas of the club and put in place our plans for the long-term vision we have for Dundee United, Laurie leaves with our thanks for his effort and commitment during his near-three seasons at Tannadice and our best wishes for his future coaching career,” said sporting director Tony Asghar.

Ellis arrived at Tannadice as No 2 when Ray McKinnon was appointed manager in 2016.

He continued in that role under Csaba Laszo and for the first three-and-a-bit months of Robbie Neilson’s reign.

“I am proud and honoured to have played a role at Dundee United,” he said today.

“This is a fantastic club that has the potential to be in the Premiership and, while I wish that could have been achieved in my time here, I wish everyone at United all the best in their pursuit of promotion.

“I now look forward to the next stage in my career.”

Earlier this month reserve team manager Craig Easton and U/18 coach Scott Robertson were also stood down from their duties.

To date, United have not commented on their situations.