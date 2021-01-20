Cammy Smith has agreed to remain with Ayr United for the remainder of the season after Dundee United confirmed that the striker will depart Tannadice at the end of the month.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at the Championship outfit but he will then become a permanent recruit when his United deal expires on January 31

Smith, who moved to Somerset Park in October after struggling for the game time at his parent club, has scored three goals in nine appearances for Mark Kerr’s side so far this season.

An Ayr spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that we have agreed a deal with Cammy Smith, who has signed a contract to stay at Somerset Park until the end of this season.

“The contract will commence when his deal runs out with Dundee United on the 31st of January.

“Cammy has made an impressive start to his time with the club and has scored 3 goals in 9 appearances so far after joining on loan from Dundee United at the end of October.”

We revealed recently that Dunfermline had been monitoring Smith’s situation while there is also the possibility of a move to America.

United said: “Dundee United can confirm that attacker Cammy Smith will depart Tannadice following the expiration of his contract at the end of January.

“Following his loan spell in 2016, Cammy arrived at Tannadice on a permanent deal in January 2019 and helped the Club to a play-off final finish in his first season back before being part of the title-winning team the following campaign.

“Next to his hat-trick against Partick Thistle early in his first spell, his other standout moment in a tangerine shirt will undoubtedly be netting the sixth goal in the 6-2 derby win at the beginning of our Championship winning season, a match which was highlighted as a key moment on our route to the title.

“We would like to thank Cammy for his services to Dundee United over both of his spells at the Club and wish him nothing but the best going forward in his career.”