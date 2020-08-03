Dundee United complete signing of Blackpool central defender Ryan Edwards

Dundee United have completed the signing of Blackpool central defender Ryan Edwards.

The 26-year-old Liverpool-born player will boost that key area of the team and will be a towering presence at six foot five inches.

Edwards said: “As soon as I spoke to the gaffer (Micky Mellon) and to (sporting director) Tony Asghar I knew I wanted to come up to the Scottish Premiership and I’m finally glad to part of Dundee United’s rebuild in the Premiership.

“I don’t like to say I’m this or that, the fans will hopefully make that call themselves.

“I like everything and as footballers we need to do all sides of the game.”

Manager Mellon added: “I’m delighted to finally get Ryan in the door.

“We need a strong squad and I believe we need that type of player that Ryan is.

“He will come in and add to what we already have so pleased to have him on board.”