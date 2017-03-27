Dundee United have completed the signing of trialist Wato Kuate on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been training with the Tangerines since the beginning of the month and has turned out in the Development League as well as Sean Dillon’s testimonial last week.

Formerly part of the youth set up at Manchester City, the 21-year-old holding midfielder has also had spells in Turkey with Akhisarspor and Greek outfit Asteras Tripoli.

“He’s done well so far and this is a chance for him to impress and earn a longer deal,” said boss Ray McKinnon.