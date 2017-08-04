Boss Ray McKinnon’s summer long pursuit of Fraser Fyvie finally paid off today when the former Aberdeen and Hibs midfielder joined Dundee United.

As far back as June, United were close to fixing up the 24-year-old but the deal stalled.

He was then linked with Blackpool and even staying at Hibs, but behind the scenes United kept working away.

And with keeper Cammy Bell leaving last night when his contract was terminated by mutual agreement, cash to complete the deal was freed up.

ArabZONE | New signing, Fraser Fyvie on joining Dundee United | pic.twitter.com/sod1gYD0w9 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 4, 2017

Fyvie, a former Scotland under-21 international, penned a one-year deal and will go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s Championship opener at Inverness Caley Thistle.

On signing, the midfielder told the club website: “I am happy to secure a deal at a club like United. When I spoke to the manager, he convinced me that this was the place to be for the next stage of my career.

“I am sure United fans will remember me from playing against them for Hibs and previously Aberdeen, but I am looking forward to showing them my ability and helping secure promotion for United.”

Manager Ray McKinnon added” “Fraser is an experienced, excellent midfielder who fits the criteria we are looking for. He will enhance our midfield and our dressing room.”

Fyvie becomes the eleventh summer signing as United attempt to secure a return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.