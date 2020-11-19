Dundee United Community Trust’s work earns Europe-wide recognition as Tangerines receive prestigious Uefa award

Dundee United have received a prestigious award from European football governing body Uefa for their work in the community.

The Tangerines, through the Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT), have received a Bronze Award in the category of Best Professional Club in the Community in this year’s Uefa Grassroots Awards Programme.

Having won the Best Professional Club in the Community Award category at the Scottish FA Grassroots Awards in 2019, United have followed that up with the recognition that the programme delivered by the Trust and supported by the club is among the best on the continent.

David Dorward, chair of DUCT, said: “Dundee United Community Trust are delighted to have been recognised as the third best professional football club Community Trust in Europe.

“This follows the Community Trust being recognised as the best Trust in Scotland last year.

“Of course, the Trust’s motivation is not to achieve awards but to work in our local community to improve the lives of our fellow citizens, particularly those that are vulnerable and in need of support and a helping hand.

“The range of services the Trust offers in the community is extensive and covers all age groups.

“Our work is only possible with the support of the club, the excellent commitment of Jamie Kirk and his staff and, finally, the input from our trustees, volunteers and funders.”

Tangerines’ sporting director Tony Asghar added, “Through such a difficult period, their work in keeping the community engaged and involved throughout this time has been inspirational and is something that Dundee United can be very proud of.

“Community is a huge part of what we are as a club and, while this is great recognition, we will continue to support the Community Trust in advancing the work they are doing.”

Praise from SFA

The SFA’s head of football development, Andy Gould, said: “The Scottish FA would like to congratulate everyone at Dundee United Community Trust for their continued work and efforts in the local community.

“I applaud and thank the Trust for the work they do in using football and their prominent position within the community to actively change so many people’s lives.

“The role that professional football clubs working in their community has are vital to our game and it is fantastic to see Dundee United and the Community Trust showing the strength of work that takes place in Scotland.”