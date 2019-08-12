Dundee United coaches getting together to raise bumper Kiltwalk funds

Dundee United are kicking off a Kiltwalk project to fund some festive cheer this year.

A band of community trust coaches plus friends are teaming up for this year’s marathon walk with the aim of raising a bumper bundle to help pay for their Christmas Day event at Tannadice.

Michael Malone, United’s community trust education project manager, said: “We should have about 30 people in total taking part in the Kiltwalk this year. It will be my own third.

“We are raising money to pay for the Christmas Day event when we open up Tannadice and have a meal and chat to people who are maybe isolated in the community or families who need support at that time of the year.

“Last year about 40 people turned up and they thoroughly enjoyed it. We had a sing-song as well. But this year we are planning for closer to 120 people.

“It was the first time that I had run anything like that and now I know what to expect.

“We have contacts to put us in touch with people who are on their own and others needing support.

“We receive some generous donations from Scotmid for the occasion and we are also supported on the Kiltwalk by McCall’s of Broughty Ferry who have backed us by lending us kilts since 2017.

“It is very good of them and much appreciated by everyone at United.”

Michael added: “The Christmas event is something special and part of a raft of projects we have organised for the community.

“For instance, once the schools are up and running again we plan to run a breakfast club at the stadium for local primary school kids, then organise a walking bus to the schools.

“But the Kiltwalk is predominantly to raise funds for the festive event.

“Last year one of the older gentleman asked if he could sing and the next thing the whole room was joining in.

“There was a really good atmosphere and everyone really enjoyed the day.

“The people at United who helped out just put their own Christmas back a bit and had it later on in the day with their families.”