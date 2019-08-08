Dundee United coach McCulloch wants to keep momentum going against Partick

Assistant boss Lee McCulloch wants to see Dundee United gain some momentum by recording their second Championship win inside a week at Partick Thistle tomorrow night.

However, to do so, they’ll first have to snuff out the threat of a man he knows very well in veteran striker Kenny Miller.

The pair worked on opposite sides of Tannadice Street in the final months of last season while Miller was at Dundee but, for years before that, they were team-mates at Rangers.

From that time together, Lee knows, even at 39, the former Scotland striker is a force to be reckoned with.

“Kenny is a threat. I played with him for years and years, and I know how good a player he was then. He’s still got that burst of pace, he’s still got the movement, the mentality and he is a leader on the pitch,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult to keep him quiet but we’ve got ways and means to do that. I think his attitude has been spot-on all through his career. I think he’s maybe changed his game a wee bit since he’s got older but he’s still very effective. He’s one of a number of danger men they have.”

© SNS

This week has seen talk of financial crisis at Thistle, who cancelled their team bus for last weekend’s opener at Alloa.

They’ve also seen lottery winner Colin Weir withdraw his seven-figure backing.

Whatever the repercussions, Lee knows, with the likes of Miller in their dressing-room, come the kick-off tomorrow, the Jags players will only be concentrating trying to get three points.

“I think that’s the mentality their players will need to show. I don’t know what’s going on there, we just need to concentrate on ourselves, get ourselves ready,” he said.

United, meanwhile, are relaxed over their young talent being tracked by a string of clubs down south.

Although they declined to comment on the matter, there has been contact from Crystal Palace who were willing to pay £400,000 for Scott Banks.

That was never close to their valuation and, right now, there is no need to sell any player.

The likes of Louis Appere and Logan Chalmers have also been watched in recent weeks but they are very much seen as part of the future plans at Tannadice.