Dundee United coach McCulloch praises Shankland, but says whole team have played part

Dundee United No 2 Lee McCulloch is happy to see Lawrence Shankland grabbing the headlines but insists there are plenty unsung heroes in their ranks.

United mounted a late fight back, with Shankland scoring twice, to down Arbroath 2-1 at Tannadice on Saturday.

And former striker Lee was pleased to see the ex-Ayr hitman continue his rich vein of scoring form.

However, he believes it has been a team effort to keep the Terrors top of the Championship pile at this stage of the season.

“Everybody is talking about Shanks and rightly so after getting those two goals but I also think the midfielders deserve enormous credit,” Lee said.

“The build-up play and balls in for both goals were excellent.

“I think Shanks has grabbed the headlines but I would prefer the credit to be spread about the team for the fight back. That’s just football – the goalscorers get the headlines.

“Shanks is big enough and ugly enough to deal with the pressure that comes with starting the season so well. He has looked as if it has not fazed him.

“As a coaching staff, you do want goals to be spread around the team and that will mean centre-halves having to convert set-plays, midfielders to chip in and wingers to be nipping in at the back post to score.

“In an ideal world you would like that and we had that in the Dundee derby. That was the perfect scenario so, hopefully, we can get back to that.

“I don’t think, however, that we can take anything away from Lawrence and play down how good he has been considering every new singing is a gamble.

“He has been perfect for us so far.”

Former Rangers, Wigan and Motherwell forward Lee also heaped praise on young striker Louis Appere for his performances to date.

And the former Killie gaffer believes the 20-year-old is already a better player than he was at that age.

“I think he is a wee bit better than me, to be honest,” Lee added. “I would say that, especially at the age he is at.

“I am a big fan of Louis. He has the pace, ability and the stature.

“I can only see him kicking on because he has a fantastic attitude.”