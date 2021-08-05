Dundee United ‘close’ to signing ‘exciting’ attacker says boss Tam Courts and lifts lid on transfer frustrations

He won’t celebrate until the ink is dry but Dundee United boss Tam Courts hopes their transfer drought will be over by next week.

It’s been almost a month since United last signed someone – goalkeeper Trevor Carson – but Courts is optimistic they’ll be welcoming a new face to Tannadice soon.

The Tangerines boss says they are “close” to sealing a deal for an “exciting” attacking player.

The Terrors are monitoring the situation of their former frontman, Marc McNulty, out of the picture at Reading, and are also swatting away suitors for talisman Lawrence Shankland.

New signing would ‘excite the fans’

“We do need to strengthen up top, we do,” Courts said.

“We’re really close with one.

“I wouldn’t say the Biro’s coming out to sign something but we’re almost within touching distance with that.

“You never want to jinx anything because the thing you realise with recruitment is it’s so complex.

“Until it’s signed, sealed and delivered we can’t celebrate.

“If we secure this player, it’s exciting and one that will certainly excite the fans and team-mates, too.”

Courts understands fan frustration

Courts admits to frustrations at not being able to get deals done in a swift fashion and insists he understands fans hold similar feelings.

He’s called for patience over the lack of incomings at Tannadice, setting his sights on next week for new faces.

The United gaffer continued: “We just need to be patient until that point where it comes in.

“We would’ve loved to have been further ahead with two or three.

“A couple were in the public domain and there’s reasons why we lost out on them.

“Not because they chose to go elsewhere but because of internal decisions, so sometimes you’ve just got to be a little bit bolder and braver to not react to the marketplace.

“I’d like to think there’d be one in the building next week. That’s how it’s looking just now.

“I’d love it to be quicker and be in a position like other managers are in the league with their team assembled and we could’ve done all the pre-season work with them.

“That’s not what I’ve inherited here.

“What the existing playing group here expect from me is to be measured, calm and patient, even when the fans are desperate to see someone new in tangerine, which I totally understand.”

‘Healthy competition’ needed

Since promotion to the Premiership last season, there’s been little change in United’s playing ranks.

It’s something Courts is aware of and says he believes new signings are needed and would only be healthy for the club.

He added: “I think our current group of players probably need two things.

“Healthy competition that new faces bring and also a little bit of motivation that they’ve got help.

“I really do believe in this squad here.

“We’ve got good professionals but I also think we need to add consistently to have different personalities and options to keep us thriving.”

