EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United given clean bill of health after Covid scare

Dundee United have been given a clean bill of health after a Covid-19 scare.

Tele Sport understands a Tangerines first team player recorded a positive test in the club’s latest round of routine checks.

However, a subsequent NHS test – the need for which is dictated by the SPFL and SFA’s protocols – was returned negative and supersedes the prior positive result.

All other club players and staff tested negative in the initial round of testing.

As a result, Micky Mellon will have a full squad to choose from when United travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell tonight.

Though the club were left to sweat for a time over the result of the second test, it is understood the Tangerines are satisfied the result stands as evidence Scottish football’s Covid-19 protocols are working as they should.

Earlier this season the United coaching team and a number of players were forced into self-isolation after three members of non-playing staff tested positive, with assistant manager Stevie Frail enduring a battle with the virus before returning to the dugout.

However, the Tangerines are far from the only club to have faced either positive tests or the requirement for players or staff to self-isolate, with every Premiership club affected in one way or the other since the beginning of the season.