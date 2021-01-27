Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has revealed he played a part in Dundee star Charlie Adam’s moves to Blackpool and Liverpool.

The United chief and ex-business partner Kenny Moyes – brother of West Ham boss David – helped broker the 2009 and 2011 deals.

Former football agent Asghar also represented Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor when he signed his first Hoops contract.

He told DUTV: “Locally, one (of the transfer deals he was involved in) was Charlie Adam.

“We took him to Blackpool and then to Liverpool. I remember Kenny closing the deal for them.

“I think at the time David wanted him at Everton as well.

“Kenny had to be clever as well because he (Charlie) went to their biggest rivals.”

‘Biggest buzz you get is when player signs deal’

He added: “The great thing being an agent – and it was for Kenny as well – was when the player got the deal.

“The financial thing for us was a bonus. When you’ve worked so hard with a player, the biggest buzz you get is when they sign the deal.

“I remember doing Callum McGregor’s first deal at Celtic.

“I was thinking, ‘This kid’s going to be a good player – great attitude and everything like that.

“You’re saying, ‘He’s signing that contact and I know he’s going to be a top player’.

“Now I get a buzz here (at Dundee United) when we’re saying, ‘We’ve got a 14-year-old in the academy and think he’s going to end up being in the first-team.’”

Asghar – whose firm Revolution Global Sports Consulting brokered Mark Ogren’s 2018 Tangerines takeover – says he got his football education on tour overseas with the clubs his company arranged trips for.

He said: “Being away with the teams, you’d talk to managers and watch training.

“You got an education. That lasted 15 years.

“You’d create a network, you met players and managers in England and players who’d go on to become managers.

‘Charlie Miller was unbelievable’

“I remember taking Alex Smith and Dundee United to Austria. Maurice (Malpas) was his assistant.

“They had Charlie Miller and Steven Thompson

“It was on TV and I think there was 10,000 fans at the game.

“They (Galatasaray) had some big hitters and were a Champions League team.

“I remember the game – Charlie Miller was unbelievable, better than anyone else on the pitch.”

United lost the 2002 friendly 3-1, with Jim Paterson getting the Tangerines’ only goal.