Dundee United chief Mal Brannigan leaves Tannadice

Dundee United have announced the departure of managing director Mal Brannigan.

The former Sheffield United and Dundalk chief was appointed by Tangerines owner Mark Ogren in January 2019 to take charge of day-to-day business operations.

Alongside sporting director, Tony Asghar, and first team coach, Robbie Neilson, Brannigan helped steer United back to the Premiership this season.

Much of his work was done in the background, however, he hit the headlines in recent days after insisting the club would be targeting trophies and European football upon their return to the top flight.

The Tangerines also raised eyebrows in recent weeks by disowning a fan group – the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation – after a row about a potential cash injection.

In revealing Brannigan’s departure, United said: “Dundee United today confirm that managing director Mal Brannigan will leave his role with immediate effect.”

Chairman, Mark Ogren, extended his appreciation to Brannigan for his contribution to the growth and success achieved by the club.

He said:” Since taking over the club, we have seen extremely positive changes of which Mal has been at the forefront.

“We would like to thank Mal for his work during his time as managing director and we wish him the very best.”

Brannigan said: “It has been a huge pleasure to have been a part of Dundee United’s return to the Scottish Premiership. I wish the club nothing but success.

“I would like to thank Mark, Scott (Ogren) and the board for their support and guidance during my time at Tannadice.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the staff at the club who have worked extremely hard to achieve our goals and to the supporters who care so much for their club. Enjoy the Premiership.”

United offered no further comment “at this time”.