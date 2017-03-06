Former Dundee United captain Lee Wilkie reckons his former side aren’t lacking “character” but feels they need to add some quality if they are to get back to the Premiership.

The Tangerines trail leaders Hibs by seven points in the Championship but with a game in hand and a chance to cut the gap by beating the Edinburgh side at Tannadice on Friday.

Although it’s a tough ask, Wilkie says the late equaliser against Morton last weekend shows United have some fight about them.

“I’m pleased with the side United are now, they are quite determined and go right to the end in games,” said Wilkie.

“There have been a few late goals this season.

“That shows they have the right character in the squad.

“That’s not an issue, they just need to add a bit more quality.

“The team on the park isn’t far from what manager Ray McKinnon would want — add a few more and they are almost there.

“The United team three years ago were almost the total opposite — they scored lots but conceded loads of goals, too.

“Now they really work hard on the defensive side of things.

“In the league, they just have to keep pace and not let the gap grow too much.

“They don’t want to fall too far behind, they do need to win.”

United’s home game against Hibs on Friday night will be shown live on BT Sport (kick-off 7.45).