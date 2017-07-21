Dundee United Football Club is looking to kick-off the new league campaign with a change to its alcohol licence and function suite names.

The club is applying for a variation of its alcohol licence to allow alcohol to be sold off the premises from 11am-10pm and to allow the sale of alcohol to people attending hospitality.

The application, which was submitted by Dundee United Football Company Ltd, also advised a change of the names of function suites from Legends to the Hegarty Suite, Executive Suite to Centenary Suite, Director’s Lounge to Captain’s Box, Premier Suite to 1983 Suite and the Discovery Lounge to 1909.

Any objections to the variations need to submitted before July 31.

United have won their first two matches of the season, beating Raith Rovers and Buck Thistle in the Betfred Cup.