Dundee United trio named in SPFL’s Championship Team of the Season

Three of Dundee United’s back five – Benjamin Siegrist, Liam Smith and Mark Reynolds – have been included in the Championship Team of the Season.

Right-back Smith and centre-back Reynolds have been named in the SPFL’s best XI for the 2019/20 campaign, joining United goalkeeper Siegrist.

Smith, signed from Ayr United last summer, was a steady performer on the right-side of the Tangerines defence and was occasionally deployed at left-back.

The 24-year-old former Hearts and St Mirren man made 34 appearances last term as the Terrors cantered to the second-tier title.

Skipper Reynolds, too, turned out at left-back but largely his presence was felt in the heart of the back four alongside either Mark Connolly or Paul Watson.

The 33-year-old has made a huge impact at the club since signing in January 2019 and has made 49 appearances in tangerine to date.

Swiss stopper Siegrist earned his place in the line-up, after an online fans poll, in large part thanks to his 12 clean sheets last season.

Arbroath’s Tam O’Brien and Ayr defender Sam Roscoe are the other two confirmed names in the team of the year.

Fellow-Tannadice stars Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes and Paul McMullan have been nominated in the midfield category.

Graham Dorrans, Declan McDaid and Paul McGowan are also names in the frame for the middle of the park.

The forwards’ shortlist is yet to be revealed but it would be a surprise to not see Lawrence Shankland and Kane Hemmings included, certainly, and perhaps even Nicky Clark and Louis Appere.