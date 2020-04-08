Dundee United will secure Championship title and promotion to Premiership if clubs vote through SPFL plan to conclude 2019/20 season

Dundee United will secure the Championship title and promotion to the Premiership if clubs vote through an SPFL plan to conclude the 2019/20 season.

Amidst mounting financial pressure – and Scottish Government warnings of social restrictions stretching into June – clubs have been asked to vote for a resolution to terminate the current Championship, League One and League Two campaigns, with final placings determined on a points-per-game basis.

Should the decision go the SPFL’s way – which will require 75% of clubs in each division to vote in favour by Friday at 5pm – United will be confirmed as title winners, along with Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers.

Partick Thistle and Stranraer would be relegated, with play-offs cancelled.

An immediate end to the season would provide relief to cash-strapped lower league clubs, who were spooked on Tuesday by newly issued Fifa guidelines, calling for expiring player contracts to be extended in an open-ended manner until fixtures are resumed.

Ending the campaign as it stands would prevent a need for any such measure, which, were it implemented, would prove financially devastating for many Scottish clubs.

However, Premiership sides have been left to sweat it out for longer.

If the SPFL’s resolution is voted through, top flight fixtures will remain postponed until such time as “the SPFL board determines the remaining matches cannot be played”.

Should such a determination eventually be made, St Johnstone would secure a top six finish, leapfrogging Hibs under the points per game model and securing a welcome cash boost into the bargain.

But with Uefa warning that European places could be jeopardised if seasons are called early, there is still plenty of politicking to be done between Premiership clubs, the SFA and those in Nyon.

The SPFL have dangled the carrot of league reconstruction should the required majority of clubs approve their plan, with talks offered ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Announcing the vote, SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, said: “As a board, we have consulted extensively with clubs in all four divisions since football was suspended on 13th March and have taken expert legal and commercial advice.

“Now is the right time to act.

“Very regrettably, we must face the reality that it’s simply not possible for the remaining Ladbrokes Championship, League One and League Two fixtures to remain postponed without causing significant further financial harm to clubs in those divisions. Further, many of our clubs are experiencing very challenging organisational and financial circumstances.

“Everyone in our game, and in the country generally, is wrestling with the devastating impact of Covid- 19. We all know there are no easy answers or simple solutions, but the board’s recommended proposal will give us a far greater degree of certainty, minimise the harm to the game overall, and enable us make end-of-season fee payments now to Ladbrokes Championship, League One and League Two clubs.

“The position for the Ladbrokes Premiership remains particularly complicated. Everyone is aware of Uefa’s desire for the family of European football to work together to resolve the issues that confront us all. We are keen to work with Uefa and remain in discussion with them over the situation in Scotland.

“The quicker we reach a final position the better, but there is no doubt this is the most complicated and challenging situation our game has faced in living memory.”

SPFL chairman, Murdoch MacLennan, added: “These are extraordinarily difficult times for our entire country and, like every sports body worldwide, we have been wrestling with the enormous challenges caused by the outbreak.

“To their credit, every single club in the SPFL has been committed to completing the remaining fixtures for Season 2019/20, but they also all recognise we must prioritise the safety of players, officials and fans, and ensure our emergency services are given every possible assistance to focus on their vital work.

“Many football people have friends or family who are working with the emergency and health services or who have been affected by this awful virus and I have been struck by the strong sense of solidarity shown by everyone in our sport.

“The communication from the Scottish Government at least gives us a degree of clarity, meaning it will now be impossible to fulfil the remaining fixtures in the Ladbrokes Championship, League One and League Two without causing huge financial damage and uncertainty for clubs in those divisions.

“We have recommended a way forward which we firmly believe enables the best possible outcome for Scottish football in these very demanding and unique circumstances.”

