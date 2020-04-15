Dundee United champions after SPFL resolution passes in wake of Dundee’s ‘yes’ vote

Dundee United have been confirmed as Championship champions after the SPFL’s resolution to ‘call’ the season passed tonight.

The league needed 75% approval from clubs in all four divisions for their proposal to go through amid the coronavirus shutdown of Scottish football.

Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers were also crowned champions of League One and League Two, respectively, while a resolution for the country’s top flight remains up in the air.

After a drawn-out saga, the final result hinged on city rivals Dundee’s vote, with the Dark Blues today saying ‘yes’ to the Hampden chiefs’ plans and reconstruction now in the offing.

Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, Robbie Neilson’s United had stormed 14 points clear at the top of the second tier and will now play Premiership football next season.

A statement read: “The SPFL has announced that the directors’ written resolution ending Season 2019/20 in the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2, has been passed with agreement by 81% of all members.

“The announcement comes after the remaining Ladbrokes Championship club signified their agreement to the resolution today; resulting in Dundee United FC being declared champions of the Ladbrokes Championship, Raith Rovers FC being declared champions of Ladbrokes League 1, and Cove Rangers FC being declared champions of Ladbrokes League 2.”

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan added: “Firstly, I want to pass on my warmest congratulations to all three clubs on their successful campaigns. This was a highly unusual end to the season, to say the least, and not the one any of us would have preferred, but all three deserve enormous credit for their performances over the course of the season.

“With the turmoil and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, there was always going to be a highly-charged and passionate debate about how we secure the future of Scottish football.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this was an existential matter for Scottish clubs, with many of them telling us they were at real risk of going under unless the situation was resolved very quickly, so I’m pleased that the game has moved decisively.

“Whilst more than 80% of clubs agreed with the directors’ written resolution, it’s clear that others were strongly opposed.

“There has been talk of voiding the season, making emergency loans and so on, but what has been agreed today is not just the best way forward, it was the only realistic way forward and I now call on all 42 clubs to move forward in a constructive and positive way.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster also had his say on tonight’s development.

He said: “Prior to this positive result, we were unable to make the vital end-of-season payments, which will provide a lifeline to so many clubs in the lower divisions. From our detailed discussions with clubs, many were facing an enormous cash-flow crisis. We have moved as quickly as possible to try to resolve this unprecedented situation.

“We’ve achieved the 75% agreement threshold in the Ladbrokes Premiership, Championship and Leagues 1 and 2 and will now be working as quickly as we can to get the end-of-season payments to members in the three lower divisions by the end of this week.”

