Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has been back in America talking to potential investors.

Less than a month ago United confirmed a £300,000 cash injection from US-based Scottish banker Alastair Borthwick.

At the time they also revealed talks with other money men from the other side of the Atlantic.

Those discussions have been continuing after Thompson flew over to the States several days ago.

As yet there has been no confirmation as to what the outcome of his visit will be, though the Tele understands any further cash secured would not be in exchange for a controlling interest in the club.

News of the chairman’s latest trip comes as the club lodged documents at Companies House putting up their Gussie Park training complex (GA Arena) and the adjacent club shop as security for a £500,000 loan from the Thompson family.

It appears the cash, as was the case with the Borthwick money, was to help meet the shortfall in income that was a direct result of relegation from the Premiership at the end of last season.

The news has caused alarm among some fans, though it appears the latest funds provided by the Thompsons was mentioned to shareholders at last month’s AGM.

Meanwhile, details of who the chairman has been meeting in America remain a closely guarded secret.

It’s looks unlikely the latest talks have been with New York financier Borthwick.

There has been some speculation another Scot, who has been based nearer the west coast for some years, is showing an interest in giving United a helping hand.