Dundee United central defender Mark Connolly charged by SFA over allegation he breached coronavirus regulations

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has been charged by the SFA following allegations he breached coronavirus regulations.

United star Connolly is accused of breaking two of the governing body’s rules concerning conduct of players.

He was recently at the centre of claims from a city taxi driver – which prompted a club investigation – that he failed to comply with Covid-19 protocols by refusing to wear a face covering when entering the car following a night out.

His hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, October 1.

The first rule the Irishman is supposed to have broken is 24.

It states: “A recognised football body, club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and Decisions of the Scottish FA.”

The second is 77, which reads: “A recognised football body, club, official, team official, other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore, such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

He is currently ruled out of playing by a serious ankle injury.

The Tangerines said: “Dundee United confirms it has received a notice of complaint from the Compliance Officer in relation to an alleged breach of rules 24 and 77 by defender Mark Connolly.

“The club is co-operating fully with the Scottish FA on this matter and will make no further comment at this time.”