Dundee United celebrate double success as Robbie Neilson and Calum Butcher lift awards

Dundee United were celebrating a double success today after Robbie Neilson and Calum Butcher lifted awards.

There was a third Manager of the Month gong for Robbie to go alongside his trophies for August and November.

© SNS

Butcher, meanwhile, won the award for Player of the Month after he played a big role in the Tangerines picking up 13 points from a possible 15 to go 14 points clear at the top of the table.

Despite that lead, Robbie expects the next two months to be key in their quest for promotion back to the top flight.

And he doesn’t want to give anybody a “sniff”.

He said: “When you are at Dundee United you are expected to win every game so we look at every game in this league as one we should win.

“We are very pleased with our position but we have 16 games to go and the next two months will be very important to try to build on that.

© SNS

“We don’t want to give anybody a sniff at all.

“Teams will look at us going to Queen of the South and getting turned over in Dumfries the previous time thinking there will be a chance but we scraped the three points and games are starting to run out.”

At the weekend, Robbie was delighted to see centre-back Mark Connolly mark his first start since August with a fine header to win the game.

The Tannadice gaffer added: “Mark was injured for a while with his hamstring but has had to wait to get back in.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“I felt on Saturday that, being on the astroturf, we’d play him because Mark Reynolds wasn’t too keen on it.

© SNS

“I put him in and I thought he did really well.

“He’d been out for such a long time and the type of game it was, he blew up after 70 minutes with cramp.”