Dundee United: Captain’s armband ‘proud moment’ for Ayr shoot-out hero Benjamin Siegrist

Making big stops is part and parcel for Benjamin Siegrist but he admits wearing the Dundee United captain’s armband was “a very proud moment”.

Swiss stopper Siegrist led United out in their penalty shoot-out win over Ayr United on Saturday, playing a crucial role as the Terrors earned a spot in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Not only did the big keeper make important stops to keep the Tangerines in the contest in both normal and extra time, he saved two spot-kicks when it mattered most at Somerset Park.

It was a special day for the 29-year-old at a familiar, if not always happy, hunting ground.

Siegrist’s surprise at skipper role

“I’m happy and proud to have been skipper,” Siegrist said.

“It gave me a little boost before the game because I didn’t know.

“I went to the kit man and said: ‘Mate, wrong place here!’

“It was a very proud moment, I made my debut here but I haven’t actually won here so that was nice, too.

“It was a proper cup-tie but you can only enjoy it if you win it at the end after 120 minutes and the shoot-out.”

Opening up further on his responsibility as skipper, Siegrist was self-effacing and whimsical.

He continued: “When it gets to the nitty-gritty on the pitch, I’d rather have an outfield player as it because I can’t run out of the goal and have a go at the ref.

“I lost the coin toss three times and I blame the ref because when you flip it you’re supposed to turn it over but there you go!”

No penalty routine for Swiss stopper

Siegrist saved from Patrick Reading and former Dundee striker Jonathan Afolabi to earn United a 4-3 win on penalties after the teams couldn’t be separated over 120 minutes.

The former Aston Villa man says he has no particular formula for success in shoot-outs and was just happy to get the job done.

He added: “You’re just trying to put them off somehow.

“Their fans did everything to put our players off so you have to keep the balance in check.

“I’ve got a bad reputation because the fans say I’ve never saved a penalty but it’s not that simple.

“I made my decisions and stuck with them.

“I just had a feeling but, then again, I got it wrong twice so it’s so tight that margin of error and little bit of luck.”

United will take their luck

Tomi Adeloye had given the Honest Men the lead in normal time before Nicky Clark drew United level from the spot with 10 minutes to go.

Clark would go on to score the winning penalty in the shoot-out, too, and, despite referee Nick Walsh controversially giving them a reprieve on 80 minutes and sending Jack Baird off in the process, Siegrist believes United simply did what they had to do for the win.

“I thought it was a foul but Baird getting sent off was a bit harsh,” the Tannadice goalie admitted.

“He (Walsh) probably felt that Ryan was going to get to the ball and score so it’s cliché but you’ve seen them given.

"These players are so committed to the club and proven time and time again to find solutions and that's us into a quarter-final." Hear from Head Coach Tam Courts and goalkeeper Benji Siegrist after today's penalty shootout victory over Ayr United.

“In every cup-tie you need a bit of luck and maybe that was ours.

“We did perform well but it was a tough game and credit to them, they played well and made it difficult for us.

“We had to defend the throws, corners and the physical side of the game.

“The game and the momentum changed with the sending off but they didn’t give up either.”