Despite already having sealed their play-off spot, Sean Dillon is urging his Dundee United team-mates not to get ahead of themselves.

With all three Championship play-off combatants sure of their spot, now it’s about vying for second place and a much-needed week’s rest by avoiding the first round.

And to have any chance of overhauling Falkirk in second to make a potential route to the Premiership easier, the Tangerines have to pick up results in their last two remaining fixtures.

First up this Saturday is Dumbarton coming to Tannadice before a trip to Morton on the last day of the league season proper.

And Dillon insists those matches are all United can afford to focus on.

The club captain said: “We’ve two big games coming up before the play-offs, so we look at them first, starting with a big game on Saturday.

“As much as we know about the play-offs, and you have to have an eye on them, don’t get me wrong, we have to focus on Dumbarton.”

Form is vital going into the win-or-bust nature of play-off ties.

And, at the moment, the Tangerines are in better shape than either Falkirk or Morton with two wins in three and a pair of clean sheets in there as well.

Victory over a St Mirren side that went into Saturday’s match at Tannadice on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak will boost the confidence around Tannadice.

Despite not putting in a classic performance, Dillon, who is still recovering from an injury to his ankle, was delighted to watch his team-mates get the most important thing — the three points.

“St Mirren were the form team going into the game and they’d been on a really good run but it was great for us to get the win — that’s the biggest thing,” added Dillon.

“The performance was a little bit indifferent at times and we were disappointed with conceding the two goals.

“I think we showed character when they drew level twice and for us to get the winner was brilliant.

“It would have been great to have had a brilliant performance but we won, that’s the main thing — especially with conceding the second goal so late, to win the game was fantastic.”

The skipper also had encouraging words for Blair Spittal, who recovered from giving away the ball for the Buddies’ late leveller before stepping up to seal the victory in time added on.

Dillon said: “I’m delighted Blair got the winner because he would have felt it was him giving the ball away on the edge of the box for the second goal.

“In hindsight, people will say he should have smashed it down the pitch but you’re just giving the ball away then.

“For me, he tried to do the right thing and tried to keep possession.

“Everybody has their own opinion but, unfortunately for him, at the time it was the wrong thing to do because it cost a goal — but he produced the winner for us in the end.”

Youngsters full of energy like Spittal are vital but even more influential will be United’s experienced players to keep the squad’s focus on the job at hand.

“Anybody would say they would prefer to win and perform well,” said Dillon.

“Coming off the pitch, Willo (Flood), for instance, straight away was saying ‘listen, don’t be overly happy, don’t be celebrating and bouncing around. It’s three points but we could have been better’.

“That was the gist from a lot of the boys to calm down, we’ve won but we don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves.”