CALUM WOODGER: Everyone has been handed a clean slate at Dundee United and players are grabbing the opportunity with both hands

Heading into the new season, there was a worry Dundee United simply didn’t have enough.

Prior to the big kick off, beyond the starting XI, it did seem the Tangerines had little in reserve to make as big an impact as they’d hoped for in the top flight.

As we’ve seen, that was not the case with United riding high in fourth, but you’d be forgiven for thinking that way.

Under Robbie Neilson, on their way to the Championship title, the Terrors relied on the same men week in, week out, leaning heavily on the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Paul McMullan to make them tick.

Since new boss Micky Mellon’s arrival at Tannadice, however, the script has flipped completely.

With Shankland, McMullan and other key men from last term like Liam Smith and Jamie Robson out injured, Mellon has brought players in from the cold.

Whether it’s promoting promising youth prospects, changing players’ role on the pitch or re-introducing the ostracised, Mellon has handed a clean slate to all at United.

And, the good news for them is, his inspired troops are grabbing that opportunity with both hands right now.

Mellon’s Terrors are reaping the rewards of the faith shown in youngsters Logan Chalmers, Lewis Neilson and Kieran Freeman.

They’re benefitting from a new and improved Ian Harkes, with the American midfielder playing with confidence in a more advanced position, while Peter Pawlett is looking transformed in a deeper role.

Adrian Sporle is seeing more game time and thriving while Cammy Smith is back in the fold after a spell on loan in Ireland, with both men crucial in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Ross County.

Worries United didn’t have the required depth for this level are all but gone as Mellon continues to mould a team in his vision and build on what’s been a strong start, with seven points from 12 available.

However, today’s opponents will be a different prospect altogether for his in-form team – champions Celtic have depth in spades.

With a Champions League qualifier against Ferencvaros next Wednesday, the Hoops may have one eye on their Euro ambitions but, regardless of who they field, will be a major test for a confident United.

That said, and it’s a bit of a football cliche, but this evening’s meeting at Tannadice is a free hit for the home team.

In fact, I didn’t think I’d be saying this a few months ago, but United are ready for this.

October seems a while away yet but, with little else to do, let’s start counting down to the start of Dundee’s season.

It’s only just over six weeks until the Dee take on Forfar in the Betfred Cup, after all.

It’s hard to gauge without having seen them in action, of course, but, on paper at least, the Dark Blues seem in a good place.

They’ve added quality strikers in Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak and an experienced Championship defender in Lee Ashcroft to replace Kane Hemmings, Andrew Nelson and Josh Meekings.

However, I still feel James McPake’s squad is a wee bit away from being able to realistically challenge Hearts.

Some width to complement Declan McDaid wouldn’t go amiss. I like what Olly Crankshaw brought to the Dee last term and a similar sort should be sought.

At the back, a left-sider to push Jordan Marshall and a goalkeeper should be on the shopping list, while a No 9 to bang in the goals is needed.

The clock has started ticking, let’s see what the next month and a half brings. . .

Enjoying the privileged position of being able to attend games in person this season has been fantastic but minus fans it’s lacked something.

Whether it’s passionate Dees banging on the Tannadice press box window celebrating a derby equaliser or hordes of Arabs heading for away days in the sun, they’ve been missed.

It’s certainly earlier than expected but the September 14 date is promising. Fingers crossed it happens!

There’s just no seeing past Bayern Munich for the Champions League is there? The Germans are an absolute powerhouse and, as good as PSG are, I don’t think they stand a chance in the Lisbon finale tomorrow.