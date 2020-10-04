Burnley monitoring Dundee United duo Lawrence Shankland and Logan Chalmers as Jeando Fuchs transfer confirmed

English Premier League outfit Burnley are monitoring Dundee United duo Lawrence Shankland and Logan Chalmers.

A Clarets scout was at Tannadice on Friday night to watch the Tangerines pair as Micky Mellon’s side lost 2-1 to Livingston.

Shankland, 25, played the full 90 minutes while Chalmers, 20, was replaced by Peter Pawlett in the 75th minute.

Reports south of the border claim Burnley have asked United about the possibility of taking the Scotland striker, who has scored twice in five top-flight appearances this season, on a £500,000 season-long loan deal.

But the Tangerines have no desire to sell their star man or sanction a temporary switch.

Chalmers – watched last month by Crystal Palace, Southampton and Birmingham – has been recommended to Turf Moor boss Sean Dyche by a contact in Scotland, where the transfer window closes tomorrow at midnight.

Mellon, a former Clarets player, has been hugely impressed by the young forward since replacing Robbie Neilson in the Tannadice hot seat.

He praised Chalmers this week ahead of the United starlet’s Scotland U/21 call-up for games against the Czech Republic and San Marino.

© SNS Group

Mellon said: “You have all watched a lot of the football he has played and he has been consistent for some time.

“I just want to get the young Scottish boys in the team and see talent, dribbling with the ball and having shots at goal.”

Last week the United gaffer said he was relaxed about transfer speculation surrounding key players.

He said: “We are a good club here. I have said all along, about all the players, that nothing will happen unless it makes the club better.

“If something gets put our way about any of them, the decision will end with: ‘Does it make Dundee United better?’

“As of this minute, we are delighted with what we have got and we are working hard to maybe add to that with more quality.

“We are moving it in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, United have completed the signing of Jeando Fuchs from Alaves, with the Cameroon midfielder now undergoing a 14-day isolation period in line with government guidelines.

Sporting director Tony Asghar said: “He is a player our recruitment department identified early in the window that will come into our group and enhance the squad.

“He is the type of player that will excite our fans and we hope to play a big part in his further development as an international player as well.”