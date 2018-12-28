Dundee United boss will soon be spoilt for choice

Dundee United are hoping for a triple squad boost in January – and that’s not counting any players boss Robbie Neilson swoops for during the transfer window.

Because by the end of next month Nicky Clark, Deniz Mehmet and Lewis Toshney could all be fighting for places.

First back should be striker Clark, who will shortly step up his training after an ankle injury that’s ruled him out since the November victory over this weekend’s opponents Alloa.

If his recovery continues to go well, he could be back involved when Partick Thistle first foot Tannadice on Saturday week.

Utility man Toshney is also in line for a comeback before too long after knee and ankle problems that have hampered him for over a year now.

© SNS

The 26-year-old has not been in the United first team since October 2017 and a loan spell at Arbroath early this season was ended by a recurrence of his knee trouble during his first game with the Lichties.

He suffered another set-back after returning to full training with United last month but he is now closing in on being able to play games again.

And by the end of the month keeper Deniz should also be ready for action.

He’s resumed running after rupturing knee ligaments in May and is now not far away from doing ball work.