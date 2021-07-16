Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts lifts lid on secret apprenticeship under legendary Arbroath gaffer Dick Campbell

By Calum Woodger
July 16, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: July 16, 2021, 12:48 pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has history with Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is looking forward to a reunion with Dick Campbell when Arbroath come to Tannadice on Saturday.

Campbell’s Lichties are in Dundee for a Premier Sports Cup clash.

The encounter will see the Terrors head coach pit his wits against a man he used to call “gaffer”.

Though it wasn’t in football where Courts had his first experience of the charismatic Campbell.

Dick Campbell at Gayfield.

He added: “Dick and I hail from the same town, Lochgelly, and I worked with him for five years at Avenue Scotland, the recruitment company that his brother (Ian) owns.

“I used to send all his text messages to his players because he couldn’t send group chats!

“I used to do all that for him as part of my apprenticeship 10 years ago.

“It was a bit of an education back then listening to him and his brother talking about football and players.

“So Dick is someone I know and respect a lot and I am really looking forward to seeing them on Saturday.

“It will be a very tough encounter but one we are looking forward to.

“Arbroath are an established team who have been together for a few years now.

“They are a team who do well in this cup competition.

“But we are on a bit of a run just now where we are focused and playing knock-out football.

“We want to qualify from this group and keep this winning run going because winning is a good habit to get into.”

