Dundee United boss Robbie set to give all his troops a run in East Fife friendly

Dundee United will give all their fit first-team squad members a run-out when they head for East Fife for the first friendly of their pre-season build up.

Tomorrow’s trip to Bayview will see boss Robbie Neilson field different teams in each half to make sure all his available players get some game time.

Missing out, though, will be Peter Pawlett, Calum Butcher and Ian Harkes, all of whom have problems that are a hangover from last season.

All three, though, are expected to be available for selection when the competitive action begins with the Betfred Cup visit to Hearts in a fortnight.

“Calum had a groin injury right at the end of the season in the St Mirren game, while Ian also had an injury over the summer,” explained Robbie.

“I expect the two of them to be back next week and maybe play in the two games after tomorrow’s one at East Fife. Peter had an issue with his knee carried over from last season and he should be back soon as well.”

With only two more friendlies, at Brechin a week tonight and Dumbarton the following afternoon, to come after East Fife, the build up to the new campaign is going to be short and sharp.

However, having finished last term just a month ago because of the promotion play-offs, Robbie knows his players will be ready.

“The players are in good condition and already they’re not far away from where they need to be,” he added.

United have promoted striker’s coach Lee McCulloch to assistant head coach, a role he now shares with Gordon Forrest.

The Tangerines are also set to appoint a new head of sports science, Gary Dempsey, who will be taking up his post at Tannadice shortly.